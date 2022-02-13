Rescue 1122 deploys special medical team at Snow Festival Nathiagali

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 06:40 PM

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 provided medical aid to athletes and tourists during the Snow Festival in Nathiagli. A special medical team of Rescue 1122 was also deployed in the three-day snow festival.

Following the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed, the Rescue 1122 is providing all facilities to the visiting tourists and athletes in Nathaigali.

Talking to the media here Sunday, District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousufzai said that keeping in view the Coronavirus related special operating procedures (SOPs), the Rescue 1122 deployed a professional team that has provided first aid to the local and foreign players and tourists on the spot.

He further said that various kind of services were being provided to the tourists attending the festival. In addition, Rescue 1122 is providing services in the ongoing sports activities across the province, he added.

The Emergency Officer said that Rescue 1122 performed special duties during daily emergencies as well as during sports competitions among the players from across the province.

