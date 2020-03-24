UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Deptt Starts Cleanliness To Prevent Corona Virus Infection

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:13 PM

The Rescue 1122 department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also started cleanliness campaign in the city in a bid to contain infection of deadly corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also started cleanliness campaign in the city in a bid to contain infection of deadly corona virus.

Apart from providing life saving services to people, the department is also engaged in sprinkling chlorine mixed water in different areas of the city to disinfect corona virus.

According to a press statement, Rescue 1122 staffers Tuesday chlorinated Peshawar Press Club by washing different portions of the club with chlorine mixed water.

It merits a mention here that Peshawar Press Club has halted its activities in the wake of lock down announced by government for protection of people by preventing spread of virus, but still journalists performing their duties visit and gather here for news sharing.

Apart from PPC, chlorination in other parts of the provincial metropolis is also in progress by Rescue 1122 staffers who are also ready for provision of any emergency service to people in need.

