Rescue 1122 Dera Chalks Out Rescue Plan For Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Rescue 1122 Dera chalks out rescue plan for Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Rescue emergency 1122 service has chalked out a comprehensive rescue plan to provide prompt services and effectively deal with emergency situation during Muharram.

In this regard, a meeting was held with District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah in the chair and reviewed the rescue 2022 Muharram plan.

The meeting was attended by emergency officer Naumanullah Mawat, emergency officer Nauman Khan, Control Room Incharge, Transport and maintenance officer and all station house incharges.

District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah sought a complete report regarding emergency equipment including Rescue 1122 control room, communication, operational vehicles and directed the emergency officers to solve the problems as soon as possible in this regard, if any.

Kamal, while reviewing the Rescue Muharram plan said that all types of holidays would be canceled for all rescue officers and officials during Muharram.

Rescue 1122 service will remain alert for 24 hours during the days of Muharram and in all the tehsils where the rescue service has not yet started, rescue 1122 medical teams along with ambulances in all the tehsils of the district.

The rescue teams would be available on all the main procession routes of Ashura day like last year and remain alert to provide prompt services and effectively deal with any kind of emergency situation.

It was told that all concerned departments including Rescue 1122 headquarters and district administration had been informed about rescue Muharram plan to make proper arrangements on their part in this regard.

District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah also urged to fully cooperate with Rescue 1122, police and all the government staff during Muharram to ensure peace and prevent any kind of emergency.

