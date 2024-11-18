Rescue 1122 Dera handles 183 emergencies last week

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 183 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Fasih Ullah.

According to the weekly performance report issued on Monday, the total emergencies included 134 medical, 39 road accidents, one fire eruption, four fighting, one drowning and four others.

It said that the control room received a total of 19206 calls and out of those calls 12862 were irrelevant. It added that the district's emergency service was equipped with all the latest facilities to provide prompt services to citizens during emergencies.