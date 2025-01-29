Rescue 1122 Dera Holds One-day Training Session For School Teachers
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Rescue 1122 held a one-day training session for teachers of 25 schools to equip them with skills for tackling emergencies.
According to the spokesman of the Rescue 1122, the training program was arranged in collaboration with a non-governmental organization at Government Higher Secondary school, Paharpur following a request from the district education department.
The Rescue 1122 training team provided comprehensive information about emergency services, including how to call 1122, basic first aid, personal safety, fire safety measures, and precautions during natural disasters such as earthquakes.
Participants which also included were also given practical training through hands-on sessions to equip them with the skills to respond effectively in emergencies.
Syed Irfan Shah, Project Manager of the organization thanked all the participants for their active involvement and praised the Rescue 1122 team for organizing such an excellent training program.
APP/slm
