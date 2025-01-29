Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Dera Holds One-day Training Session For School Teachers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Rescue 1122 Dera holds one-day training session for school teachers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Rescue 1122 held a one-day training session for teachers of 25 schools to equip them with skills for tackling emergencies.

According to the spokesman of the Rescue 1122, the training program was arranged in collaboration with a non-governmental organization at Government Higher Secondary school, Paharpur following a request from the district education department.

The Rescue 1122 training team provided comprehensive information about emergency services, including how to call 1122, basic first aid, personal safety, fire safety measures, and precautions during natural disasters such as earthquakes.

Participants which also included were also given practical training through hands-on sessions to equip them with the skills to respond effectively in emergencies.

Syed Irfan Shah, Project Manager of the organization thanked all the participants for their active involvement and praised the Rescue 1122 team for organizing such an excellent training program.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

1 minute ago
 Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on dea ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd

17 minutes ago
 Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National C ..

Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..

32 minutes ago
 Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to a ..

Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday

32 minutes ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face troub ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..

33 minutes ago
 CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards ..

CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..

47 minutes ago
 COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting conclude ..

COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in ..

Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February

2 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion ..

Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 American woman refuses to return to US after faili ..

American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan