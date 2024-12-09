Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Dera Organizes Anti-corruption Walk

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024

Rescue 1122 Dera organizes anti-corruption walk

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Rescue 1122 Dera Ismail Khan organized walks at its offices in connection with the International Anti-Corruption Day here on Monday.

These walks were held at the district office and Station 33 which aimed at raising awareness against corruption and to promote transparency and accountability.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, the walks were led by District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah and attended by Rescue 1122 officers and workers.

Addressing the occasion, District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah said, "corruption not only affects social values and the rule of law, but also weakens the economy and creates obstacles in developmental projects."

He further emphasized that the purpose of the day was to promote transparency, accountability and ethics in public affairs, so that the fight against corruption could be made more effective.

He praised Rescue 1122's role, saying, "Rescue 1122 is an institution which is completely free of corruption.Our personnel carry out their duties with honesty and have never accepted a bribe or acted with any selfish motives."

Emergency Officer Nauman Ullah Marwat, Control Room Incharge Muhammad Raza, Station House Incharge Muhammad Usman and other Rescue 1122 officers and personnel were also present at the event.

The message of the walk was, "Your 'no' can change the world," encouraging collective efforts against corruption to ensure social stability and justice.

