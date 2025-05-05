Rescue 1122 Dera Provides Services In 168 Emergencies Last Week
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Rescue 1122 provided services in 168 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of district emergency officer Engr. Faseeh Ullah.
According to a weekly performance report issued by the rescue service here on Monday, the total emergencies included 112 medical, five collapsing, five delivery cases, 31 road traffic accidents, nine fire eruptions, three fighting, one blast and two others.
During this period, the service’s control room received several emergency calls, which were responded to by providing services efficiently.
The spokesman added that the rescue service was fully equipped with all necessary equipment and it had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
APP/slm
