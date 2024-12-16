Rescue 1122 Dera Provides Services In 179 Emergencies Last Week
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Rescue 1122 service tackled a total of 179 emergencies during the last week.
According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies include 135 medical, 35 road accidents, four fire eruptions, one fighting and four other incidents.
During the last week, it says that the rescue 1122’s control room received a total of 21074 calls and out of those calls 13888 were irrelevant or fake ones.
It added that the district's emergency service was equipped with all latest facilities to provide prompt services to citizens during emergencies.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 Dera provides services in 179 emergencies last week2 minutes ago
-
Anti polio vaccination drive starts in KP; 7.3 mln children to be vaccinated2 minutes ago
-
Polio drive underway12 minutes ago
-
DIG engages police for Polio eradication drive22 minutes ago
-
APHC pays rich tribute to martyred of APS on 10th anniversary22 minutes ago
-
December 16 marked recalling India’s involvement in Pakistan’s 1971 dismemberment32 minutes ago
-
Five-day polio drive kicks off in Multan52 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked52 minutes ago
-
12 law breakers nabbed1 hour ago
-
Nation standing firm against terrorism: PM13 hours ago
-
Ministry releases names of 47 Pakistanis rescued from boat near Greece13 hours ago
-
Anti-Encroachment drive conducted in Taluka Qasimabad13 hours ago