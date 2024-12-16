Rescue 1122 Dera provides services in 179 emergencies last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Rescue 1122 service tackled a total of 179 emergencies during the last week.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies include 135 medical, 35 road accidents, four fire eruptions, one fighting and four other incidents.

During the last week, it says that the rescue 1122’s control room received a total of 21074 calls and out of those calls 13888 were irrelevant or fake ones.

It added that the district's emergency service was equipped with all latest facilities to provide prompt services to citizens during emergencies.

