Rescue 1122 Dera provides services in 186 emergencies over last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Rescue 1122 service tackled a total of 186 emergencies during the last week.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies include 148 medical, 33 road accidents, two fire eruptions, three fighting and four other incidents.

During this period, it says that the control room received several emergency calls and Rescue 1122 teams promptly responded and provided timely services to citizens.

It added that the district's emergency service was equipped with all latest facilities to provide prompt services to citizens during emergencies.