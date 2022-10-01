UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Dera Responds 701 Emergencies During Last Month

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Rescue-1122 Dera responds 701 emergencies during last month

The district's emergency service Rescue-1122 received a total of 87,013 calls and responded to 701 emergencies over the last month

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue-1122 received a total of 87,013 calls and responded to 701 emergencies over the last month.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that out of the total emergency calls, 62,327 were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided.

During the one month period, he said, the rescue service shifted about 639 patients to various hospitals while tackling a total of 805 emergencies including 459 medical,132 road accidents, 17 bullet or other injuries during fight, 13 injured of fire incidents, three drowned incidents and one building collapse.

During these emergencies a total of 639 injured were shifted to hospitals besides giving prompt first aid and other medical facilities.

He said a total of 87013 were received by the emergency service, but 62327 of them were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided, he added.

In last month, the Rescue-1122 teams also handled 120 referral cases during various emergencies and rescued 128 patients. Out of these emergencies 106 were within the district and patients were shifted from one tehsil to another.

He said the Rescue-1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Road All From

Recent Stories

Lakki Police arrest 8 drug dealers in one week

Lakki Police arrest 8 drug dealers in one week

43 seconds ago
 Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre holds seminar o ..

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre holds seminar on World Mental Health Day

44 seconds ago
 Ukraine forces 'entering' Lyman, key town in Donet ..

Ukraine forces 'entering' Lyman, key town in Donetsk

46 seconds ago
 Court issues arrest warrants for PTI chief Imran K ..

Court issues arrest warrants for PTI chief Imran Khan

47 seconds ago
 International biker dies in road mishap

International biker dies in road mishap

3 minutes ago
 Provision of quality health facilities foremost pr ..

Provision of quality health facilities foremost priority of govt: CM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.