Rescue-1122 Dera responds 701 emergencies during last month

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue-1122 received a total of 87,013 calls and responded to 701 emergencies over the last month.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that out of the total emergency calls, 62,327 were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided.

During the one month period, he said, the rescue service shifted about 639 patients to various hospitals while tackling a total of 805 emergencies including 459 medical,132 road accidents, 17 bullet or other injuries during fight, 13 injured of fire incidents, three drowned incidents and one building collapse.

During these emergencies a total of 639 injured were shifted to hospitals besides giving prompt first aid and other medical facilities.

In last month, the Rescue-1122 teams also handled 120 referral cases during various emergencies and rescued 128 patients. Out of these emergencies 106 were within the district and patients were shifted from one tehsil to another.

He said the Rescue-1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.