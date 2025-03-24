Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Dera Responds To 125 Emergencies Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 125 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) District emergency service-Rescue 1122 tackled 125 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Eng. Fasih Ullah.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the rescue service here on Monday, the total emergencies included 80 medical, one collapsing, eight delivery cases, 23 road traffic accidents, three fire eruptions, five fighting, one drowning, and four others.

During this period, the service’s control room received several emergency calls, which were responded to by providing services efficiently.

The spokesman added that the rescue service was fully equipped with all necessary equipment and it had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

