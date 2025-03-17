Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Dera Responds To 132 Emergencies Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 132 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) District emergency service-Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 132 emergencies over the last week under the leadership district emergency officer Eng. Fasih Ullah.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the rescue service here on Monday, the total emergencies included 81 medical, two collapsing, seven delivery cases, 23 road traffic accidents, four fire eruption, three fighting and two others.

During this period, the service’s control room received a number of emergency calls which were responded by providing services efficiently.

The spokesman added that the rescue service was fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they have been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Commander Bahrain National Guard Calls on Chief of ..

Commander Bahrain National Guard Calls on Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Head ..

55 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy Launches Second Hangor-Class Submari ..

Pakistan Navy Launches Second Hangor-Class Submarine in China

4 minutes ago
 Russian Federation Navy Ships Visit Karachi

Russian Federation Navy Ships Visit Karachi

8 minutes ago
 From Restaurant to Ramadan Table: A Culinary Wish ..

From Restaurant to Ramadan Table: A Culinary Wish Fulfilled by Infinix AI

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

5 hours ago
Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dh ..

Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad A ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

13 hours ago
 Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Caraba ..

Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool

14 hours ago
 Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates- ..

Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico

15 hours ago
 Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: ..

Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM

17 hours ago
 29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan