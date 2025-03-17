Rescue 1122 Dera Responds To 132 Emergencies Last Week
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) District emergency service-Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 132 emergencies over the last week under the leadership district emergency officer Eng. Fasih Ullah.
According to a weekly performance report issued by the rescue service here on Monday, the total emergencies included 81 medical, two collapsing, seven delivery cases, 23 road traffic accidents, four fire eruption, three fighting and two others.
During this period, the service’s control room received a number of emergency calls which were responded by providing services efficiently.
The spokesman added that the rescue service was fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they have been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
APP/slm
