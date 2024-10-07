Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 166 emergencies last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 166 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseh Ullah.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies included 122 medical, 35 road accidents, five fire eruptions, one fight, and three others.

It says that Rescue 1122 also provided services in 19 referral-related emergencies.

During these emergencies, it added 17 cases were tackled within the district while in two incidents patients were shifted out of the district for medical treatment in different hospitals.