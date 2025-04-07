Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Dera Responds To 193 Emergencies Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 193 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) District emergency service-Rescue 1122 tackled 193 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of district emergency officer Engr. Faseeh Ullah.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the rescue service here on Monday, the total emergencies included 94 medical, four collapsing, eight delivery cases, 64 road traffic accidents, one fire eruptions, five fighting, one drowning, and seven others.

During this period, the service’s control room received several emergency calls, which were responded to by providing services efficiently.

The spokesman added that the rescue service was fully equipped with all necessary equipment and it had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Swe ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology ..

Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow

25 minutes ago
 MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Mark ..

MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award

41 minutes ago
 Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property right ..

Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..

1 hour ago
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-st ..

Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case

1 hour ago
 Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed a ..

Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness ..

Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record

2 hours ago
 UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel reven ..

UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..

3 hours ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC

3 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to ki ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan