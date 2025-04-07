Rescue 1122 Dera Responds To 193 Emergencies Last Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) District emergency service-Rescue 1122 tackled 193 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of district emergency officer Engr. Faseeh Ullah.
According to a weekly performance report issued by the rescue service here on Monday, the total emergencies included 94 medical, four collapsing, eight delivery cases, 64 road traffic accidents, one fire eruptions, five fighting, one drowning, and seven others.
During this period, the service’s control room received several emergency calls, which were responded to by providing services efficiently.
The spokesman added that the rescue service was fully equipped with all necessary equipment and it had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
APP/akt
