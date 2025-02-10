Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 202 emergencies last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Rescue 1122 provided services in a total of 202 emergencies during the last week.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies include 143 medical, 41 road accidents, 10 fire eruptions, four fighting and four other incidents.

During this period, it said that the control room received several emergency calls and Rescue 1122 teams promptly responded and provided timely services to citizens.

It added that the district's emergency service was equipped with all latest facilities to provide prompt services to citizens during emergencies.

