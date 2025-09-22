Rescue 1122 Dera Responds To 227 Emergencies Last Week
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Rescue 1122 responded to 227 emergencies over the last week and provided prompt services to patients across the district.
According to a weekly performance report issued by the rescue service here on Monday, the total emergencies included 166 medical, 49 road traffic accidents, two fire eruptions, four fighting/bullet injuries and five others during this period.
During this period, the service’s control room received several emergency calls, which were responded to by providing services efficiently.
The spokesman added that the rescue service also provided services in 29 refer cases and the patients were shifted to hospitals.
He said that Rescue was fully equipped with all necessary equipment and it had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister inaugurates renovated LG Board Complex4 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 227 emergencies last week4 minutes ago
-
Dacoity cases drop by 67% in Faisalabad: CPO4 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain addresse ..10 minutes ago
-
Progress on district service delivery targets reviewed14 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 200-kg of rotten meat14 minutes ago
-
23rd relief flight to Gaza departs from Lahore with 100 tons of aid14 minutes ago
-
Two killed in one-wheeling accident on Lahore’s Canal Road24 minutes ago
-
Renovated cardiology ward inaugurated at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad24 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign continues in Sarai Alamgir24 minutes ago
-
PDMA Multan Officer dies of heart attack during flood duty24 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for talks to resolve Kashmir dispute, urges prosecution of Modi, Indian army34 minutes ago