Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 227 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Rescue 1122 responded to 227 emergencies over the last week and provided prompt services to patients across the district.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the rescue service here on Monday, the total emergencies included 166 medical, 49 road traffic accidents, two fire eruptions, four fighting/bullet injuries and five others during this period.

During this period, the service’s control room received several emergency calls, which were responded to by providing services efficiently.

The spokesman added that the rescue service also provided services in 29 refer cases and the patients were shifted to hospitals.

He said that Rescue was fully equipped with all necessary equipment and it had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

