Rescue 1122 Dera successfully controls forest fire after 34-hour operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Rescue 1122 teams successfully controlled a massive fire that broke out in the forest of Qais mountain range near Darazinda.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the emergency call was received regarding the forest fire, after which teams promptly responded and launched an extensive operation.

The rescue personnel worked tirelessly day and night, and after a continuous 34-hour effort, the blaze was brought under complete control.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported during the operation.

Rescue 1122 reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property of citizens, stating that its teams remain on high alert to respond to any emergency.

APP/akt