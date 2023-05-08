UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Dera Tackles 113 Emergencies Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 113 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service- Rescue 1122 timely responded to a total of 113 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar.

Sharing the weekly performance report, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that the district emergency service tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 82 medical, 22 road accidents, three fire-related incidents and four bullet injury incidents.

He said the control room received a total of 20,703 emergency calls including 4,392 for information or drop calls and 16,198 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 service also provided services in seven referral-related emergencies in which the patients were shifted from one to another hospital within the district.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

