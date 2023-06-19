UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Dera Tackles 116 Emergencies Last Week

Published June 19, 2023

The district's emergency service- Rescue 1122 timely responded to a total of 116 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar

Sharing the weekly performance report, Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mahmood said on Monday that the district emergency service tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 86 medical, 23 road accidents, three bullet injuries or violence and two other recovery incidents.

He said the control room received a total of 22,564 emergency calls including 5886 for information or drop calls and 16,562 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said the Rescue 1122 also provided services in 17 referral-related emergencies in which the patients were shifted from one to another hospital within the district. Similarly, six patients were shifted to other districts through the referral service of Rescue 1122.

He said the Rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

