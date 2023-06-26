Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Dera Tackles 140 Emergencies Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 07:39 PM

The district's emergency service- Rescue 1122 timely responded to a total of 140 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar

Sharing weekly performance report, Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mahmood said on Monday that the district emergency service tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 116 medical, 19 road accidents, two fire, one three bullet injury or violence and one drowning and one other recovery incidents.

He said the control room received a total of 22,690 emergency calls including 5210 for information or drop calls and 17,340 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said the Rescue 1122 also provided services in 19 referral-related emergencies in which the patients were shifted from one to another hospital within the district. Similarly, two patients were shifted to other districts through referral service of Rescue 1122.

He said the Rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

