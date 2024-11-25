Rescue 1122 Dera Tackles 159 Emergencies Last Week
Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 159 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Fasih Ullah.
According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies included 108 medical, 40 road accidents, three fire eruptions, three fighting and three others.
During this period, it said that the control room received a total of 18775 calls and out of those calls 12605 were irrelevant or fake ones. It added that the district's emergency service was equipped with all the latest facilities to provide prompt services to citizens during emergencies.
