Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Dera Tackles 159 Emergencies Last Week

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 159 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 159 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Fasih Ullah.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies included 108 medical, 40 road accidents, three fire eruptions, three fighting and three others.

During this period, it said that the control room received a total of 18775 calls and out of those calls 12605 were irrelevant or fake ones. It added that the district's emergency service was equipped with all the latest facilities to provide prompt services to citizens during emergencies.

Related Topics

Fire Road Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

53 minutes ago
 Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

1 hour ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

2 hours ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

2 hours ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

3 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan