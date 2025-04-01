Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 32 emergencies in Eidul Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 provided services in 32 emergencies during Eidul Fitr, across the district.

According to spokesman of the Rescue 1122, the total emergencies included 15 medical, 13 road accidents, two fire eruptions, one bullet injury and in one emergency recovery-related services were provided under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah.

He said in these emergencies 33 patients were affected or injured who were shifted to hospitals after provision of first medical aid.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122's water rescue teams carried out special patrolling along the Indus River and other areas, while ambulances and fire-fighting bikes continued patrolling Eidgahs and various areas to provide immediate assistance in case of any emergency.

To review the services, District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah and other officers visited different stations, encouraged the rescuers, and assessed the delivery of services.

Engineer Fasihullah said that rescue 1122 took all necessary steps to provide immediate relief to the public during Eid and was fully prepared to handle any emergency situation.