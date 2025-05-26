Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 180 emergencies last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The district emergency service Rescue 1122 tackled 182 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of district emergency officer Engr Faseeh Ullah.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the Rescue 1122 spokesman here on Monday, the total emergencies included 129 medical, three collapsing, five delivery cases, 29 road traffic accidents, six fire eruptions, seven fighting/bullet injuries, one drowning and two others.

During this period, the service’s control room received several emergency calls, which were responded to by providing services efficiently.

The spokesman added that the rescue service was fully equipped with all necessary equipment and it had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.