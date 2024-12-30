Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Dera Tackles Over 190 Emergencies Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Rescue 1122 service tackled a total of 198 emergencies and provided services to citizens during the last week.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies include 162 medical, 27 road accidents, one fire eruptions, four fighting and four other incidents.

During this period, it says that the control room received several emergency calls and Rescue 1122 teams promptly responded and provided timely services to citizens.

It added that the district's emergency service was equipped with all latest facilities to provide prompt services to citizens during emergencies.

