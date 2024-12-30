Rescue 1122 Dera Tackles Over 190 Emergencies Last Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Rescue 1122 service tackled a total of 198 emergencies and provided services to citizens during the last week.
According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies include 162 medical, 27 road accidents, one fire eruptions, four fighting and four other incidents.
During this period, it says that the control room received several emergency calls and Rescue 1122 teams promptly responded and provided timely services to citizens.
It added that the district's emergency service was equipped with all latest facilities to provide prompt services to citizens during emergencies.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)
Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..
At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang
Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100
EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration
Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested
PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend
Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA International Show Jumping Cup
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab's cleanliness campaign huge success in Murree: Report2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week2 minutes ago
-
Dist. admin set to launch another grand enchroachment operation12 minutes ago
-
Mobile excise van brings civic services to Fatima Jinnah Park12 minutes ago
-
CTP finalize plan to ensure smooth traffic flow on New Year night12 minutes ago
-
Sukkur celebrates rich cultural heritage at 'Our Culture, Our Sukkur' event22 minutes ago
-
Use of compressor for increasing gas pressure dangerous, illegal: SNGPL22 minutes ago
-
Two held in a road mishap22 minutes ago
-
Tarar applauds newly elected Lahore Press Club office bearers32 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police finalize security plan for New Year night; deploy 6600 cops32 minutes ago
-
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust1 hour ago
-
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)1 hour ago