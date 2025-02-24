Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Rescue 1122 provided services in a total of 192 emergencies during the last week.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies include 136 medical, 48 road accidents, two fire eruptions, two fighting, one drowning incident and three other incidents.

During this period, it says that the control room received several emergency calls and Rescue 1122 teams promptly responded and provided timely services to citizens.

It added that the district's emergency service was equipped with all the latest facilities to provide prompt services to citizens during emergencies.

APP/slm