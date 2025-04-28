Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) District emergency service-Rescue 1122 tackled 194 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of district emergency officer Engr. Faseeh Ullah.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the rescue service here on Monday, the total emergencies included 116 medical, four collapsing, seven delivery cases, 42 road traffic accidents, 14 eruptions, three fighting and eight others.

During this period, the service’s control room received several emergency calls, which were responded to by providing services efficiently.

The spokesman added that the rescue service was fully equipped with all necessary equipment and it had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/slm