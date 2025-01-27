Rescue 1122 Dera Tackles Over 200 Emergencies Last Week
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Rescue 1122 service tackled a total of 211 emergencies during the last week.
According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies include 142 medical, 56 road accidents, six fire eruptions, one fighting, two drowing and four other incidents.
During this period, it says that the control room received several emergency calls and Rescue 1122 teams promptly responded and provided timely services to citizens.
It added that the district's emergency service was equipped with all latest facilities to provide prompt services to citizens during emergencies.
