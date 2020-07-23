Rescue 1122 devised Eid ul Azha plan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has finalized comprehensive arrangements for the provision of timely rescue and relief service in case of any emergency on the festive of Eid ul Azha.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, more than 150 rescuers will remain on special duties in Rawalpindi district control room, emergency rescue stations with fully equipped emergency ambulances, 78 fire vehicles, and recovery vehicles, two water bowzers and two specialized vehicles.

Rescue 1122, emergency ambulances, rescue and fire services will remain on emergency alert during Eid ul Azha holidays to provide emergency cover to the citizens in case of any emergency whereas Rescue posts will be established at Eid Gah Sharif, Children Park, Liaquat Bagh, 22 no chungi, Jamaia Masjid, Rawal Park and Capt Shaheed Bilal chowk.

Rescue mobile posts of emergency paramedics will also be deployed at important places of mass gatherings to provide emergency cover.

District Control Rooms will also be functional round the clock for provision of effective emergency services to the public and leaves of the rescuers have been restricted in this regard.

Rescue 1122 advised the motorists to drive safely with families particularly while leaving or returning from hometowns before, during and after Eid ul Azha holidays.