Rescue 1122 Devises An Emergency Plan For Monsoon Season In Hazara Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :As the monsoon season intensifies, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, Mansehra and other parts of the region have taken proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the public, Rescue 1122 has canceled all leaves for rescuers.

District Emergency Officers of the division, revealed the implementation of a comprehensive emergency plan with the aim of rapid response and effective disaster management, Rescue 1122. Rescue teams will be on high alert and stationed strategically throughout Abbottabad district to promptly attend to any emergency situation.

During the monsoon days, when risks of flooding and other weather-related incidents surge, Rescue 1122 personnel will be prepared to provide uninterrupted services around the clock.

District Emergency Officer Abbottabad Muhammad Arif Khatak, gave his assurance that rescue teams will be available 24/7 to assist the public during emergencies.

To strengthen their response capabilities, all officers and station house in-charges have been directed to remain at their respective stations. Furthermore, an on-call duty officer will be available at all times, ready to coordinate rescue operations and respond to distress calls.

District Emergency Officer Mansehra, expressed his commitment and emphasized that, despite the challenges posed by the monsoon season, the rescue teams will set aside their personal matters to prioritize the safety and relief of the public.

Rescue 1122's emergency plan aims to provide immediate and efficient rescue services to ensure the well-being of the region's residents during the monsoon season. Their dedication and preparedness exemplify the organization's mission to serve and protect the community.

