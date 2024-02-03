Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Devises Emergency Cover Plan For General Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 07:19 PM

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Multan Dr. Kaleemullah said that an emergency plan has been prepared for the general election as 600 rescuers will perform duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Multan Dr. Kaleemullah said that an emergency plan has been prepared for the general election as 600 rescuers will perform duty.

The vacations of all the rescuers have been canceled.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, 35 ambulances of rescue 1122, 16 fire vehicles, 04 rescue vehicles and 90 motorbike ambulances will be deployed across the district and emergency cover will also be provided through rescue posts in the general election.

Along with Rescue 1122 staff, 660 Rescue Scouts will also be deployed for emergency cover.

Patrolling by Rescue Bike Ambulance service will also be continued on polling day to provide rescue emergency service at polling stations established in urban and rural areas.

Dr. Kaleemullah has directed rescue staff to perform their duties according to the cover plan and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

