Rescue 1122 Devises Muharram 2023 Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The district emergency service 1122 has made comprehensive arrangements to facilitate citizens and provide prompt services in case of emergency during Muharram.

In this regard, according to Rescue 1122 spokesman District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dera Awais Babar called on Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad and discussed various matters pertaining to the Muharram 2023 plan by the district's emergency service- Rescue 1122.

The deputy commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements and said that Rescue 1122 was providing quality services to the people at their doorsteps in every difficult hour.

Deputy Commissioner Dera assured the Rescue 1122 service of all possible support from the district administration.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed and Emergency Officer Naumanullah Marwat were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, District Emergency Officer Awais Babar visited the main procession routes of 10th of Muharram, including Kotli Imam Hussain and Imamia Gate.

During the visit Emergency Officer Naumanullah Marwat gave a detailed briefing about the deployment of Rescue 1122 on the route of the procession.

On the occasion, the District Emergency Officer said that the Rescue Dera team with the support of Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Khateer Ahmed and the district administration was alert to deal with all kinds of emergency situations.

