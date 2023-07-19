Rescue 1122 devises Muharram plan

Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) has devised a comprehensive rescue plan for Muharram-ul-Haraam

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) has devised a comprehensive rescue plan for Muharram-ul-Haraam.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Wahla chairing a meeting here on Wednesday said that leaves of all Rescue 1122 employees had been cancelled in view of Muharram-ul-Haraam arrangements.

He said that more than 700 rescue officials would perform duties from 1st to 10th Muharram-ul-Haraam. Special rescue posts were erected at all entry and exit points of the district where ambulances, fire vehicles, motorbike ambulances would remain available round the clock.

He directed that the entire rescue staff should perform their duties honestly, diligently and wholeheartedly during first decade of Muharram. It is first and foremost duty of Rescue 1122 to provide first aid in addition to rescuing maximum number of victims during any mishap by responding to emergency calls within minimum time. In this connection, no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated, he added.

Emergency Officer Operations Engineer Tariq Mehmood and others were also present in the meeting.