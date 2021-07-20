Rescue-1122 devises plan for Eid ul Azha

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi on Tuesday finalized all the arrangements for Eid ul Azha while more than 400 rescuers would remain on special duties in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi on Tuesday finalized all the arrangements for Eid ul Azha while more than 400 rescuers would remain on special duties in Rawalpindi district.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi Ali Hussain, the Rescue-1122 personnel would remain alert during Eidul Azha holidays at emergency rescue stations with fully equipped emergency ambulances, fire vehicles, rescue and recovery vehicles, water bowsers, specialised vehicles and motorbike ambulances.

The Rescue posts would be established at Cattle Mandi on Gulzar-e-Quaid, KRL Road near Chhatri Chowk, Wheat Godown, IJP Road, Dhama Syedan (Jarahi stop), Adyala Road, car Chowk, Bostan Khan Road, Gulraiz and UC Lakhan Chakri Road whereas key points to cover Eidul Azha prayers would be established at Eidgah Shareef, Children Park Gawalmandi, Liaquat Bagh Ground, Chungi No. 22 Chowk, Jamia Masjid Faizan-e-Madina Adyala Road and Captain Bilal Shaheed Chowk Chaklala-III.

The rescuers would also perform their duties on three days of Eidul Azha and provide emergency cover to GPO Chowk Saddar, Koral Chowk, Jinnah Park, Ayub National Park, Nawaz Sharif Park and T-Chowk Rawat.

The emergency officers had been directed to organise meetings with local mosque committees and ensure that local volunteers are available in case of any emergency. Meetings with management of hospitals had also been held for better management of any untoward incident.

Rescue 1122, emergency ambulances, rescue and fire services would remain on emergency alert during Eidul Azha holidays in all tehsils of the district to provide emergency cover to the citizens in case of any emergency.

The arrangements had been finalised for deployment of emergency ambulances, rescue and fire services at important mosques and Eidgahs. Rescue mobile posts of emergency paramedics would also be deployed at important places of mass gatherings to provide emergency cover.

The District Control Room would be functional round the clock for provision of effective emergency services to the public and leaves of the rescuers had been restricted in this regard. Special mobile posts would also be established for providing effective medical cover to the Eid gatherings.

The DEO advised the motorists to drive carefully particularly while leaving or returning from hometowns during Eid ul Azha holidays.