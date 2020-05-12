Rescue 1122 DG joins staffers in 'Iftar' at station

Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General (DG) Dr. Khateer Ahmad Monday had Iftar dinner with staffers serving duties at a Rescue station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General (DG) Dr. Khateer Ahmad Monday had Iftar dinner with staffers serving duties at a Rescue station.

The DG visited the station to encourage staff members who were performing duty in the holy month of Ramazan during timings of Sehri and Iftari when everyone want to be at home with family, said a news release issued here.

He said the Rescue 1122 staffers were providing help to people in case of emergencies round the clock especially at time of Iftari and Sehri.

They made no compromise in performance of duty and reach to the place where ever their help was needed from people trapped in difficult situations.

Apart from providing rescue, the Rescue 1122 officials were also performing duty of shifting of coronvirus patients to hospitals and quarantine centers besides conducting disinfectant spray in different locations.

The DG said the department arranged food for its staffers both at time of Sehri and Iftari at their stations of duty.

He urged the masses to acknowledge services of Rescue 1122 staff members who always remain ready for help and give prompt reply to each call of emergency.