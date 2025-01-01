Rescue 1122 DG Khan responded over 1.75 lac emergencies last year

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) In 2024, Rescue 1122 Dera Ghazi Khan Division responded to a total of 175,867 different incidents and accidents, providing timely and effective emergency rescue services to 189,892 injured and ill individuals.

Among these, 53.6 pc of patients received on-site medical aid, and 46.4 pc were provided timely medical assistance and transferred to various hospitals.

In various medical and other accidents, 2,913 individuals lost their lives either on the ambulance or upon reaching the hospital. According to the details, under the leadership of the Divisional Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dera Ghazi Khan Division responded to 128,193 medical emergencies, 22,381 road traffic accidents, 1,156 fire incidents, 3,364 gunshot wounds and fights, 71 building collapses, 2 cylinder blasts, and other 17,350 events in 2024. Thanks to timely and immediate response in fire incidents, the division experienced a loss of only 272.17 million in 2024, saving approximately 2,031.35 million in potential damages.

During 2024, there were 103 drowning incidents in Dera Ghazi Khan Division. Rescue 1122’s expert diving teams responded promptly, conducting scuba diving, boat operations, line searches, and using various modern techniques to carry out search and rescue operations, safely rescuing the drowned individuals.

The rescuers also recovered the bodies of 70 drowning victims and shifted them to hospitals, where they were later handed over to their families.

Rescue 1122 became a savior not only for humans but also for helpless animals, rescuing several animals. In the 2024 floods, the rescuers safely evacuated 2,851 people and relocated 5,880 people, including animals, to secure locations.

This year, the number of emergencies was approximately 15 pc higher than in 2023, but the service maintained its average response time.

Under the supervision of Divisional Emergency Officer Dr. Nattiq Hayat Ghalzai and District Emergency Officers, Rescue 1122 also provided thousands of people with practical training in first aid and fire safety through training and awareness programs in schools, colleges, universities, government and private institutions, and other welfare organizations.

Additionally, awareness pamphlets were distributed. The Divisional Emergency Officer urged the public to take appropriate safety measures and adhere to traffic laws before traveling, to avoid any unforeseen situations. He also emphasized that to build a safer society, we all need to bring positive changes in our behaviour collectively.