Rescue 1122 DG Reviews Performance Of Officers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 09:30 PM

Punjab Rescue Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer chaired a District Emergency Officers (DEOs) conference held at Rescue Headquarters on Saturday to review corona emergency management strategy during smart lockdown, morbidity & mortality analysis, and performance of the districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Rescue Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer chaired a District Emergency Officers (DEOs) conference held at Rescue Headquarters on Saturday to review corona emergency management strategy during smart lockdown, morbidity & mortality analysis, and performance of the districts. The efficient use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) Kits, timely and professional emergency response to corona emergencies, proper disinfection of staff, vehicles & equipment, smart utilization of store items through newly developed Rescue Inventory Management Software and flood preparedness were also discussed in the conference.

All DEOs briefed the chair that corona emergencies were dealt as per guidelines issued by the Rescue Headquarters and rescuers performed shifting of corona patients, burials, disinfection of public places, ration distribution, awareness about preventive measures to reduce the spread of corona.

Addressing the conference, the Punjab Rescue DG emphasized to ensure uniform standards of theservice and smooth services delivery without any discrimination and reviewed overallperformance of all DEOs.

