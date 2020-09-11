UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 DG Shares With Trainees Lessons Learnt During Big Fires In Recent Past

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:31 PM

Rescue-1122 DG shares with trainees lessons learnt during big fires in recent past

Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer shared details of big tragic fire incidents in the recent history of the country with the under-training rescuers and the lessons learned from those incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer shared details of big tragic fire incidents in the recent history of the country with the under-training rescuers and the lessons learned from those incidents.

He said that around 300 lives were lost in back-to-back incidents of fires at Baldia Town Karachi garment factory fire and Bund Road Lahore factory fire. He said that Fire Service of Rescue-1122 saved losses worth over Rs 450 billion by responding to over 150,000 fire incidents across the province through timely and professional firefighting.

The DG Rescue said that the the Punjab Emergency Service had established a modern fire service in all districts of Punjab and it was continuously organizing fire safety awareness and training for the owners/ employees of high rise/ high-risk buildings.

But there is a dire need to implement National Fire Safety Codes notified by the Pakistan Engineering Council in 2017 and also implement the recommendation of the Fire Safety Commission, established by the Lahore High Court if we want to prevent these emergencies in future.

Dr Rizwan appealed to the business community and High Rise Building Owners to ensure implementation of fire safety codes and do not risk their lives and investment to save a small amount spent on the installation of fire safety provisions.

He emphasized to have proper emergency exits in high-rise buildings and any violation of building by-laws and fire safety codes would be disastrous. The media should also play their role in creating awareness about importance of installations of fire safety equipment in peacetime, he added.

