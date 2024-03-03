Open Menu

Rescue 1122 DI Khan Handles 650 Emergencies In Feb

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Rescue 1122 DI Khan handles 650 emergencies in Feb

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The district emergency service Rescue 1122 on Sunday issued a monthly performance report, featuring a total of 650 emergencies tackled with average of 07:30 minutes response time during the last month.

Sharing the report, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said, the service provided first medical aid to about 641 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies in February under the leadership of District Emergency Officer, Awais Babar.

Giving details, the spokesman added the emergencies included 495 medical, 128 road traffic accidents, 15 fire eruptions, seven bullet injuries or fights, one cylinder blast, and eight recoveries-related emergencies.

He said a total of 49760 calls were received by the emergency service, but 40322 of them were fake or irrelevant.

During this period, rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, benefiting 77 patients including 69 within the district, and eight were shifted to hospitals in big cities including Islamabad, Peshawar, and Multan.

During this period, he said that rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for educational institutions and other organizations in the district.

