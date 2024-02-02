Open Menu

Rescue 1122 DI Khan Handles 793 Emergencies In Jan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Rescue 1122 on Friday issued a monthly performance report, featuring a total of 793 emergencies tackled with an average eight minutes response time by the district’s emergency service during the last month.

Sharing the report, the spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said, the service provided first medical aid to about 705 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies in January under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

Giving details, the spokesman added the emergencies included 552 medical, 111 road traffic accidents, 13 fire eruptions, nine bullet injuries or fights, and eight were recoveries-related emergencies.

He said a total of 75426 calls were received by the emergency service, but 60331 of them were fake or irrelevant. During this period, rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, benefiting 88 patients.

During this period, he said that rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for educational institutions and other organizations in the district.

