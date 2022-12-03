UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 DI Khan Responds To 625 Emergencies In November

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Rescue 1122 DI Khan responds to 625 emergencies in November

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service, Rescue 1122, provided first medical aid to some 658 patients during 625 emergencies over the last month.

Sharing monthly performance report with media on Saturday, the Rescue spokesman said rescuers promptly tackled all these emergencies and the emergency response time was recorded at 6:15 minutes.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies during November which included 434 medical, 156 road traffic accidents, 15 fire eruptions, 12 bullet injuries, or fight and recoveries.

During these emergencies, a total of 658 injured were provided with first medical aid and subsequently shifted to hospitals, he added.

He said a total of 87,162 calls were received by the emergency service, but 66,789 of them were irrelevant. During this period, Rescue 1122 handled a total of 111 referral-related emergencies of which 103 patients shifted within the district.

In eight emergency cases, 121 patients were taken from one district to another district during November, the spokesman added.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering services during emergencies.

He said rescue teams, under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah, also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for employees of different departments.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Road Traffic November Rescue 1122 Media All From

Recent Stories

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

1 minute ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

27 minutes ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.