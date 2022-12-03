Rescue 1122 DI Khan responds to 625 emergencies in November

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service, Rescue 1122, provided first medical aid to some 658 patients during 625 emergencies over the last month.

Sharing monthly performance report with media on Saturday, the Rescue spokesman said rescuers promptly tackled all these emergencies and the emergency response time was recorded at 6:15 minutes.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies during November which included 434 medical, 156 road traffic accidents, 15 fire eruptions, 12 bullet injuries, or fight and recoveries.

During these emergencies, a total of 658 injured were provided with first medical aid and subsequently shifted to hospitals, he added.

He said a total of 87,162 calls were received by the emergency service, but 66,789 of them were irrelevant. During this period, Rescue 1122 handled a total of 111 referral-related emergencies of which 103 patients shifted within the district.

In eight emergency cases, 121 patients were taken from one district to another district during November, the spokesman added.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering services during emergencies.

He said rescue teams, under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah, also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for employees of different departments.