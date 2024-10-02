Rescue 1122 DI Khan Responds To Over 900 Emergencies In September
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Rescue 1122 on Wednesday issued a monthly performance report, featuring a total of 901 emergencies tackled with over seven minutes response time during the last month.
Sharing the September report, the spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said, the service provided first medical aid to about 892 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies in September under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Eng. Fasi Ullah.
Giving details, the spokesman added the emergencies included 673 medical, 166 road traffic accidents, nine fire eruption, 18 bullet injury or fight, four drowning, and 29 were recovery-related emergencies.
He said a total of 82351 calls were received by the emergency service, but 59342 of them were fake or irrelevant.
During this period, the rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, in which 78 patients shifted to various hospitals within the district.
During this period, he said that rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for employees of different organizations.
