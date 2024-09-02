Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles 715 emergencies in August

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Rescue 1122 has issued its performance report of August, featuring a total of 715 emergencies tackled with an average Seven minutes response time by the district’s emergency service.

Rescue 1122 Spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, while sharing the details, said the service provided first medical aid to about 743 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies over the last month.

He added the emergencies included 525 medical, 138 road traffic accidents, 21 fire eruptions, 21 bullet injury or fight, eight drowning and 18 were recoveries-related emergencies.

He said a total of 65852 calls were received by the emergency service, out of which 48257 were fake or irrelevant.

During this period, the rescue 1122 also handled 54 referral-related emergencies, benefiting 63 patients including 54 within the district and nine were shifted to hospitals of big cities like Islamabad, Peshawar and Multan.

