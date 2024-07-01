Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles 745 emergencies in June

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Rescue 1122 has issued its performance report of June, featuring a total of 745 emergencies tackled with an average 06:30 minutes response time by the district’s emergency service.

Rescue 1122 Spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, while sharing details, said the service provided first medical aid to about 731 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies over the last month.

He added the emergencies included 515 medical, 151 road traffic accidents, 37 fire eruption, 22 bullet injury or fight, eight drowning and 12 were recoveries-related emergencies.

He said a total of 60706 calls were received by the emergency service, but 44656 of them were fake or irrelevant.

During this period, the rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, benefiting 76 patients including 60 within the district and five were shifted to hospitals of big cities like Islamabad, Peshawar and Multan.