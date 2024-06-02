Rescue 1122 DI Khan Tackles 777 Emergencies In May
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Rescue 1122 has issued its performance report for May, featuring a total of 777 emergencies tackled with an average seven minutes response time by the district’s emergency service.
Spokesman of the Rescue 1122, while sharing details, said the service provided first medical aid to about 752 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies over the last month.
He added the emergencies included 554 medical, 149 road traffic accidents, 35 fire eruptions, 19 bullet injuries or fights, four drownings, one building collapse and 14 recoveries-related emergencies.
He said a total of 62092 calls were received by the emergency service, but 46303 of them were fake or irrelevant. During this period, rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, benefiting 77 patients including 72 within the district and five were shifted to hospitals in big cities like Islamabad, Peshawar and Multan.
