Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles over 750 emergencies in Nov

December 02, 2024

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Rescue 1122 on Monday issued a monthly performance report, highlighting that services were provided in a total of 751 different emergencies during the last month.

Issuing the November’s performance report, the spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said, the service provided first medical aid to about 753 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies in November under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Eng. Fasi Ullah.

He added the emergencies included 532 medical, 181 road traffic accidents, eight fire eruption, 16 bullet injury or fight, one drowning, and 13 were recovery-related emergencies.

He said a total of 79559 calls were received by the emergency service, but 55100 of them were fake or irrelevant.

During this period, the rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, benefiting a total of 75 patients while shifting to various hospitals.

During this period, he said that rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for staff of different organizations.

