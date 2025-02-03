Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles over 800 emergencies in Jan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 has issued a monthly performance report, highlighting it provided services in a total of 882 different emergencies during the last month.

Sharing the January’s performance report, the spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said, the service provided first medical aid to about 851 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Eng. Fasi Ullah.

He said that Rescue 1122’s emergency response time was recorded at seven minutes and 15 seconds.

He added the emergencies included 651 medical, 183 road traffic accidents, 15 fire eruption, 14 bullet injury or fight, two drowning, and 17 were recovery-related emergencies.

He said a total of 100285 calls were received by the emergency service, but 68924 of them were fake or irrelevant.

During this period, the rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, benefiting a total of 108 patients while shifting to various hospitals.

During this period, he said that rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for staff of different organizations.

APP/slm