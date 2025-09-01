Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles over 900 emergencies in Aug

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 has issued a monthly performance report, highlighting it provided services in a total of 913 different emergencies during the last month.

Sharing the August’s performance report, the spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said, the service provided first medical aid to patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Eng. Fasi Ullah.

He informed that the emergencies included 616 medical, 140 road traffic accidents, 11 fire eruption, 17 bullet injury or fight, nine buildings collapse, seven drowning, and four others.

During this period, the rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, benefiting a total of 92 patients while shifting to various hospitals including 79 within the district and 13 were shifted to the hospitals of big cities.

During this period, he said that rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for staff of different organizations.

