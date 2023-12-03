Rescue 1122 DIKhan handles 557 emergencies in Nov

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The district emergency service Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 557 emergencies with response time ranging within seven minutes during the last month.

Sharing a monthly performance report, the spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said on Sunday the service provided first medical aid to about 604 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies in month of November under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

Giving details, the spokesman added these emergencies included 423 medical, 111 road traffic accidents, six fire eruption, nine bullet injury or fight, two of roof and wall collapsing and six were recoveries-related emergencies.

He informed that the response time to tackle those emergencies was recorded at seven minutes.

He said a total of 97852 calls were received by the emergency service out of which 75548 were fake or irrelevant.

During this period, the rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, in which 67 patients shifted to various hospitals within the district. Similarly, in seven emergency cases, the patients were shifted to other cities including Peshawar, Islamabad and Multan.

During this period, he said that rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for employees of different organizations and students of various institutions.

