Open Menu

Rescue 1122 DIKhan Handles 557 Emergencies In Nov

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Rescue 1122 DIKhan handles 557 emergencies in Nov

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The district emergency service Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 557 emergencies with response time ranging within seven minutes during the last month.

Sharing a monthly performance report, the spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said on Sunday the service provided first medical aid to about 604 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies in month of November under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

Giving details, the spokesman added these emergencies included 423 medical, 111 road traffic accidents, six fire eruption, nine bullet injury or fight, two of roof and wall collapsing and six were recoveries-related emergencies.

He informed that the response time to tackle those emergencies was recorded at seven minutes.

He said a total of 97852 calls were received by the emergency service out of which 75548 were fake or irrelevant.

During this period, the rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, in which 67 patients shifted to various hospitals within the district. Similarly, in seven emergency cases, the patients were shifted to other cities including Peshawar, Islamabad and Multan.

During this period, he said that rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for employees of different organizations and students of various institutions.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Peshawar Fire Road Traffic November Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

16 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

16 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

16 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

16 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

16 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

17 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

17 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

17 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

17 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan