Open Menu

Rescue 1122 DIKhan Provides Services To 740 Patients In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Rescue 1122 DIKhan provides services to 740 patients in October

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 responded to a total of 728 emergencies and provided services to affected patients over the last month while registering seven minutes and 15 seconds average response time.

Sharing the October performance report, the spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said, the service provided first medical aid to about 749 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals during this period under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Eng. Fasihullah.

Giving details, the spokesman added the emergencies included 533 medical, 154 road traffic accidents, 17 fire eruption, seven fighting, two drowning, and 15 recovery-related emergencies.

He said a total of 64114 calls were received by the emergency service, but 48465 of them were fake and irrelevant calls.

During this period, rescue 1122 also provided referral services in emergencies, benefitting a total of 75 patients.

Besides, he said that rescue teams also arranged dozens of training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for students and employees of different organizations in the district in October.

Related Topics

Fire Road Traffic October Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

5 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

14 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

14 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

14 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

14 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

14 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

14 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

14 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

14 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

14 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan