Rescue 1122 DIKhan Provides Services To 740 Patients In October
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 01:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 responded to a total of 728 emergencies and provided services to affected patients over the last month while registering seven minutes and 15 seconds average response time.
Sharing the October performance report, the spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said, the service provided first medical aid to about 749 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals during this period under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Eng. Fasihullah.
Giving details, the spokesman added the emergencies included 533 medical, 154 road traffic accidents, 17 fire eruption, seven fighting, two drowning, and 15 recovery-related emergencies.
He said a total of 64114 calls were received by the emergency service, but 48465 of them were fake and irrelevant calls.
During this period, rescue 1122 also provided referral services in emergencies, benefitting a total of 75 patients.
Besides, he said that rescue teams also arranged dozens of training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for students and employees of different organizations in the district in October.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Children's welfare case resolved under KP Children Protection Act in Dera12 minutes ago
-
Three brothers, cousin electrocuted in Tank12 minutes ago
-
CTP issues 66,482 challan tickets in Oct12 minutes ago
-
Nation honors legendary folk singer Reshma on 11th death anniversary12 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gul issues security guidelines to personnel at checkpoints12 minutes ago
-
Two rustlers held: five cattle recovered32 minutes ago
-
Interviews soon for regular principals in public sector colleges32 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident42 minutes ago
-
Combating smog: an urgent solution to save living creatures, environment42 minutes ago
-
Bridging Eras: Peshawar's Gandhara museum innovates tradition, cultural heritage52 minutes ago
-
'Nanga Pir Bagh' a must-visit destination in Azad Kashmir : report1 hour ago
-
13 criminals held1 hour ago