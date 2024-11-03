Rescue 1122 DIKhan provides services to 740 patients in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 responded to a total of 728 emergencies and provided services to affected patients over the last month while registering seven minutes and 15 seconds average response time.

Sharing the October performance report, the spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said, the service provided first medical aid to about 749 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals during this period under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Eng. Fasihullah.

Giving details, the spokesman added the emergencies included 533 medical, 154 road traffic accidents, 17 fire eruption, seven fighting, two drowning, and 15 recovery-related emergencies.

He said a total of 64114 calls were received by the emergency service, but 48465 of them were fake and irrelevant calls.

During this period, rescue 1122 also provided referral services in emergencies, benefitting a total of 75 patients.

Besides, he said that rescue teams also arranged dozens of training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for students and employees of different organizations in the district in October.