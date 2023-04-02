UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 D.I.Khan Responds To 434 Emergencies In March

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Rescue 1122 D.I.Khan responds to 434 emergencies in March

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The district emergency service rescue 1122 sharing monthly performance report said on Sunday that it provided first medical aid to about 416 patients during 434 emergencies over the last month under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar.

According to the spokesman of the rescue emergency service, the rescue emergency teams promptly tackled all these emergencies and the emergency response time was recorded at seven minutes.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies during March which include 304 medical, 100 road traffic accidents, 07 fire eruptions, 14 bullet injuries or fights and recoveries and 09 others.

During these emergencies, a total of 416 injured were provided with first medical aid and subsequently shifted to hospitals.

He said a total of 76476 calls were received by the emergency service, but 59270 of them were fake or irrelevant ones.

During this period, rescue 1122 handled a total of 25 referral-related emergencies, in which 25 patients shifted within the district. In an emergency case, a patient was taken from DHQ hospital to Peshawar.

The spokesman said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

He said the training wing of rescue 1122, following the directions of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar, also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for students of different educational institutions and employees of different departments.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Fire Road Traffic March Rescue 1122 Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future of AI and software development

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWA’s a ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWA’s achievements in AI and data man ..

15 minutes ago
 GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 12 ..

GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 125 million euros in university ..

15 minutes ago
 Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market ch ..

Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market challenges, future investment op ..

30 minutes ago
 President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace meets leaders of religious o ..

1 hour ago
 Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.