Rescue 1122 D.I.Khan responds to 434 emergencies in March

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The district emergency service rescue 1122 sharing monthly performance report said on Sunday that it provided first medical aid to about 416 patients during 434 emergencies over the last month under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar.

According to the spokesman of the rescue emergency service, the rescue emergency teams promptly tackled all these emergencies and the emergency response time was recorded at seven minutes.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies during March which include 304 medical, 100 road traffic accidents, 07 fire eruptions, 14 bullet injuries or fights and recoveries and 09 others.

During these emergencies, a total of 416 injured were provided with first medical aid and subsequently shifted to hospitals.

He said a total of 76476 calls were received by the emergency service, but 59270 of them were fake or irrelevant ones.

During this period, rescue 1122 handled a total of 25 referral-related emergencies, in which 25 patients shifted within the district. In an emergency case, a patient was taken from DHQ hospital to Peshawar.

The spokesman said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

He said the training wing of rescue 1122, following the directions of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar, also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for students of different educational institutions and employees of different departments.